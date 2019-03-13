Citigroup Inc. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Emcor Group Inc (EME)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,491 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Emcor Group worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

EME stock opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. Emcor Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Emcor Group in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; and central plant heating and cooling systems, as well as offers cranes and rigging, millwrighting, and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

