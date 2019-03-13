Citigroup Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stake in Tortoise MLP Fund Inc (NTG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,706 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise MLP Fund were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund in the third quarter worth $187,000. Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise MLP Fund in the third quarter worth $322,000.

Shares of NYSE:NTG opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. Tortoise MLP Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a $0.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.23%.

About Tortoise MLP Fund

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

