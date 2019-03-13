CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 329.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,675 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of CIT Group worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in CIT Group by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CIT Group by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,618,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,948,000 after acquiring an additional 704,217 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in CIT Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 19,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth $475,000.

Get CIT Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 2,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $111,555.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,336 shares in the company, valued at $518,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Galligan sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $273,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,896 shares of company stock valued at $552,081. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CIT Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CIT Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on CIT Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

NYSE:CIT opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $55.78.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. CIT Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/cit-group-inc-cit-shares-bought-by-connor-clark-lunn-investment-management-ltd.html.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.