Circassia Pharmaceuticals (CIR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals from GBX 81 ($1.06) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

CIR stock opened at GBX 34.20 ($0.45) on Tuesday.

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

