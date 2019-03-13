CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.43 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 568,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -281.94 and a beta of 1.63. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $177,439.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,714.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $394,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,828,562.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,346 shares of company stock worth $4,373,510. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush set a $127.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.82.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

