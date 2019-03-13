CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.37 Million Position in DXC Technology Co (DXC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in DXC Technology by 3,925.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 1,365.1% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXC. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

DXC Technology stock opened at $65.11 on Wednesday. DXC Technology Co has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. DXC Technology had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

