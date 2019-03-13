CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.31 Million Stake in NetEase Inc (NTES)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 775.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 45.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Deutsche Bank set a $319.00 price target on NetEase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Nomura increased their price target on NetEase from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Benchmark cut their price target on NetEase from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.39.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $232.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $329.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 9.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.31 Million Stake in NetEase Inc (NTES)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/cibc-asset-management-inc-has-1-31-million-stake-in-netease-inc-ntes.html.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.