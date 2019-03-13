CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (CHSCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ CHSCP opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares Company Profile
