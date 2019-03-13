Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) CFO Jack Hartung Sells 4,907 Shares

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,907 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.21, for a total transaction of $3,067,905.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,282,624.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jack Hartung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 12th, Jack Hartung sold 7,150 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.77, for a total transaction of $4,338,405.50.

CMG stock traded up $6.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $637.07. 456,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,268. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $307.70 and a 52-week high of $641.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $590.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 85.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 553.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 658.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 2,424 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

