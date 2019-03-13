China Yuchai International Limited (CYD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $26.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.74 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given China Yuchai International an industry rank of 198 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.
Shares of CYD stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $16.70. 29,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,608. The company has a market cap of $701.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.76. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $23.82.
China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.34. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that China Yuchai International will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.
