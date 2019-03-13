CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (CCCGY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Shares of CCCGY opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $23.53.

About CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR

China Communications Construction Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure construction, infrastructure design, dredging, and other businesses. The company is involved in the construction of ports, roads and bridges, railways, municipal and environmental projects, etc.; and provision of infrastructure design services, including consulting and planning, feasibility study, survey and design, engineering consultancy, engineering measurement and technical research, project management, project supervision, general project contracting, compilation of industry standards and codes, etc.

