Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Shares Gap Up to $2.88

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.88. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 33140395 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $2.00 target price on Chesapeake Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $3.00 price objective on Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.37.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,403,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,172.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 25,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 752,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,315. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,755,000 shares of company stock worth $7,656,150. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1,081.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

