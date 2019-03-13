Chemical Financial (CHFC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemical Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chemical Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Chemical Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Chemical Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Chemical Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.60.

CHFC stock opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. Chemical Financial has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemical Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Chemical Financial’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chemical Financial by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,658,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,339,000 after purchasing an additional 529,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chemical Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,679,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,668,000 after purchasing an additional 101,931 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemical Financial by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemical Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,684,000. Finally, Chemical Bank boosted its stake in Chemical Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 1,297,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Chemical Financial Company Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

