Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Receives $53.09 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Maxim Group raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

In other news, Chairman David Overton sold 159,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $7,587,316.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,137.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,940,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,919,000 after purchasing an additional 219,751 shares during the period. Apertura Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $2,176,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 82,984 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,945,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 17,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $46.26 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $585.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.71 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of November 20, 2018, it operated 217 company-owned restaurants, including 201 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

