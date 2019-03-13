Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Insider Cheryl Slomann Sells 1,000 Shares

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $46,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.29. The company had a trading volume of 675,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $60.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $585.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.71 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAKE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Maxim Group raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of November 20, 2018, it operated 217 company-owned restaurants, including 201 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

