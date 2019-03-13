Charles Taylor PLC (LON:CTR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.08 ($0.11) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Charles Taylor’s previous dividend of $3.48. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Charles Taylor stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 199 ($2.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,340. Charles Taylor has a 12 month low of GBX 219.60 ($2.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 299 ($3.91).

Get Charles Taylor alerts:

In other news, insider David Gideon Marock acquired 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940.68 ($12,989.26).

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTR. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Taylor in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on shares of Charles Taylor in a report on Wednesday.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Charles Taylor PLC (CTR) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 8.08 Per Share” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/charles-taylor-plc-ctr-declares-dividend-increase-gbx-8-08-per-share.html.

Charles Taylor Company Profile

Charles Taylor plc provides professional services to the insurance market in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Management Services, Adjusting Services, and Insurance Support Services businesses. The Management Services business provides management services to insurance companies and associations.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Taylor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Taylor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.