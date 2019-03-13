CFun (CFUN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $62,382.00

CFun (CURRENCY:CFUN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One CFun coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $50.98 and $7.50. CFun has a market cap of $189,736.00 and $62,382.00 worth of CFun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CFun has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00382926 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025877 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.01675749 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00229641 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004858 BTC.

CFun Profile

CFun’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 429,429,737 coins. CFun’s official website is www.cfunproject.com . CFun’s official Twitter account is @CFunproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

CFun Coin Trading

CFun can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $51.55, $33.94, $24.43, $24.68, $20.33, $10.39, $13.77, $50.98, $18.94, $7.50 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CFun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CFun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CFun using one of the exchanges listed above.

