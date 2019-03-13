Cerus Co. (CERS) CEO Sells $50,420.88 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 7,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $50,420.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CERS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 924,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.54 million, a P/E ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.41. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.74 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerus in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at $12,997,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerus by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,267,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 686,333 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cerus in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,815,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cerus by 52,232.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 647,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 646,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cerus by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 5,755,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after purchasing an additional 586,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/cerus-co-cers-ceo-sells-50420-88-in-stock.html.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.