Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,111 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of United Technologies worth $77,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UTX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $147.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.93.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 9,620 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $1,145,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,243,888.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 35,942 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $4,449,979.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,352 shares of company stock valued at $11,974,093 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UTX opened at $124.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

