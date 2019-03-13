Centurion (CNT) Trading 38.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Centurion has a total market cap of $25,289.00 and $10.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centurion has traded down 38.9% against the dollar. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and ExcambrioRex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009247 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Centurion

Centurion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org

Buying and Selling Centurion

Centurion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ExcambrioRex, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

