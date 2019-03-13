Centerstone Investors LLC Takes Position in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Centerstone Investors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,106 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000. TJX Companies makes up 2.2% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TJX opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $39.86 and a 52 week high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 59.74%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,254.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

