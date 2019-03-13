Cenovus Energy (CVE) Shares Gap Down to $8.21

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.23, but opened at $8.21. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 193507 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. CIBC cut Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.87). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0377 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -8.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,540.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

