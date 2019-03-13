Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Shares Sold by Jump Trading LLC

Jump Trading LLC reduced its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets makes up about 0.3% of Jump Trading LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Jump Trading LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $741,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,572,000 after buying an additional 136,499 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 29,235 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

NASDAQ:CBOE traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,494. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $124.56.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.49 million. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.46.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John Deters sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $231,912.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,652.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/cboe-global-markets-inc-cboe-shares-sold-by-jump-trading-llc.html.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

Further Reading: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.