Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $30,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Caterpillar by 6,835.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,054,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923,946 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $422,262,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Caterpillar by 289.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,934,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,169 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Caterpillar by 3,805.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 620,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,901,000 after acquiring an additional 605,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Caterpillar by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 738,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,824,000 after acquiring an additional 563,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $171.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.24.

Caterpillar stock opened at $132.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.06 and a fifty-two week high of $161.60. The company has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/caterpillar-inc-cat-shares-bought-by-raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc.html.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

See Also: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.