Castle Hook Partners LP Acquires Shares of 2,615,771 EQT Co. (EQT)

Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,615,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,412,000. EQT accounts for approximately 6.4% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 573,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after buying an additional 251,597 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 304,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,278,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 166,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 107,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan M. Lushko bought 7,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $150,473.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director A. Bray Jr. Cary bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.89 per share, for a total transaction of $26,257.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $528,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 38,670 shares of company stock worth $740,668 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. EQT Co. has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

