Carvana Co (CVNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $656.25 Million

Analysts expect Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) to post $656.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $695.90 million and the lowest is $620.00 million. Carvana posted sales of $360.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $584.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVNA. ValuEngine raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Carvana from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carvana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carvana from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carvana to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.71 per share, with a total value of $2,971,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 170,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $8,497,749.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,814,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 935,000 shares of company stock worth $31,024,450 and have sold 794,120 shares worth $37,622,504. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,771,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Carvana has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $72.59. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 2.30.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

