Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.68.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Williams Capital set a $19.00 price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th.

CRZO stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.31. 2,829,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.40. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $31.57.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.91 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $301,040 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRZO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,740,000 after buying an additional 51,252 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 6.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 303.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 199,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 149,854 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 8.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 123,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas by 9.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

