Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL) Position Lowered by Elk Creek Partners LLC

Elk Creek Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,408 shares during the quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $134.00 price objective on Carlisle Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Carlisle Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 31st. Longbow Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Sunday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.86.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $121.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.45. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $129.47.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.72%.

Carlisle Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 30,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $3,633,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,009,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $1,882,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,866,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,865 shares of company stock worth $8,452,327. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

