Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $37.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4763 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Leerink Swann cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.90.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

