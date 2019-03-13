Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Shares Bought by ARP Americas LP

ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,186,000 after buying an additional 5,058,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,135,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,655,000 after buying an additional 2,134,377 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,864,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,692,000 after buying an additional 1,320,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,119,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,149,000 after buying an additional 290,620 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 4,912.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,698,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,604,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $37.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 24.01% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4763 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

