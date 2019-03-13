Carboncoin (CARBON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, Carboncoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Carboncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carboncoin has a market capitalization of $307,840.00 and $12.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Carboncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.01458619 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00021352 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Carboncoin Profile

CARBON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,022,496 coins. The official website for Carboncoin is carboncoin.cc . Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Carboncoin Coin Trading

Carboncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carboncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carboncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carboncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carboncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.