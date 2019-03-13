CapWealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $124,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 47.7% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,197.25 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,291.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $819.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $31.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,153.42 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Nomura restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,300.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,314.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/capwealth-advisors-llc-increases-stake-in-alphabet-inc-googl.html.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.