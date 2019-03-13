Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $1.43 Million in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Glacier Peak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,005,000 after buying an additional 95,325 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 85,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 54,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other news, insider Russell S. Hagen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $210,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

WY stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/captrust-financial-advisors-invests-1-43-million-in-weyerhaeuser-co-wy.html.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.