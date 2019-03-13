Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,647,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 605,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,706,000 after buying an additional 54,798 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 480,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,128,000 after buying an additional 30,038 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 343,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after buying an additional 15,525 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 296,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after buying an additional 21,047 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $77.89 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $82.71.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

