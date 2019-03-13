Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 360 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 105,273,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,531,000 after purchasing an additional 944,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,450,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,619 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,893,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,382,000 after purchasing an additional 723,025 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,313,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,748,000 after purchasing an additional 186,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,845,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,651,000 after purchasing an additional 921,701 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $48.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In other news, EVP Alejandro Lorenzo sold 26,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,236,728.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 29,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $1,400,104.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,700 shares in the company, valued at $10,961,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,127 shares of company stock worth $3,398,519. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

