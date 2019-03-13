Capital Power Corp (CPX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.44.

CPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Monday, December 10th.

TSE CPX traded up C$0.32 on Wednesday, hitting C$31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$23.42 and a 1-year high of C$31.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.91.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$335.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Capital Power will post 1.94000007047681 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.69, for a total transaction of C$1,864,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,291,823.17. Also, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.68, for a total transaction of C$276,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,495 shares in the company, valued at C$1,119,666.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,230.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

