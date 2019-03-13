Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Has $78.21 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344,397 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 12.9% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $78,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

VEA opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $45.74.

