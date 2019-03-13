Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 64.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Capital World Investors increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,457,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,223,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638,074 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,220,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,484,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $342,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003,917 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,063,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,865 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,472,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $668,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838,504 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

