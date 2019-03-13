Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 64.90% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.
Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.21.
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.
Recommended Story: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.