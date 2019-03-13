Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Given a C$45.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Mizuho set a C$45.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. CSFB reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.00.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$36.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.89. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$30.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In related news, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.96 per share, with a total value of C$437,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 712,923 shares in the company, valued at C$24,923,788.08. Also, insider Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.58, for a total transaction of C$3,024,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,157,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,196,409.74.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

