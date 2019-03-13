Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 21,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the third quarter valued at about $474,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP lifted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 17.1% in the third quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 49,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. 17.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 178.49% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. This is a positive change from Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 257.89%.

In other Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit news, insider Arthur P. Brazy, Jr. purchased 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $29,809.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,268.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald A. Tywoniuk sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $27,738.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

