Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 26,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,322,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,063,000 after buying an additional 239,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

SGMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wedbush set a $10.00 target price on Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

In other news, CFO Kathy Yi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $224,050 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation.

