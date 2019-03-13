Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $928.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.15). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $49.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 59 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 16,120 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

