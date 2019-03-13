CaliphCoin (CALC) Price Hits $0.0001

CaliphCoin (CURRENCY:CALC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One CaliphCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CaliphCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. CaliphCoin has a market capitalization of $554.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CaliphCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00012687 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00038636 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin Coin Profile

CALC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. CaliphCoin’s total supply is 148,677,180 coins and its circulating supply is 6,651,808 coins. CaliphCoin’s official website is caliphcoin.eu . CaliphCoin’s official Twitter account is @http://caliphcoin.eu/ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CaliphCoin

CaliphCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

