California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,201 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 346,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $35,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,076,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,669,000 after acquiring an additional 77,026 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 33,994 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,624,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 18,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Betsy J. Bernard bought 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.41 per share, with a total value of $498,992.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Syed A. Jafry bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.52 per share, with a total value of $241,626.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,994. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZBH stock opened at $122.68 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.99 and a fifty-two week high of $134.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.33.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

