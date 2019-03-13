California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in eBay Inc (EBAY)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,555,935 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 161,491 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of eBay worth $43,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,137 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,693 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in eBay by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in eBay by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,887 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 17,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $501,771.27. Following the purchase, the director now owns 289,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,529.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $349,345.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th.

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. BidaskClub cut eBay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on eBay to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in eBay Inc (EBAY)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-lowers-holdings-in-ebay-inc-ebay.html.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.