California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 6,506 Shares of Centene Corp (CNC)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Centene worth $38,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,126,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,641 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 15,334.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,787,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723,601 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,012,845,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,419,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,757 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,314,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,821,000 after purchasing an additional 44,255 shares during the period. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $308,000.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNC. ValuEngine raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Centene from $165.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

CNC opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. Centene Corp has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

