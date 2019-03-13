California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.46 Million Position in Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,459 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.31% of Iridium Communications worth $6,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.35.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director S. Scott Smith sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $57,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $871,075 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.71 and a beta of 2.06.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

