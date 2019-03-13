California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 228,310 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.60. ZTO Express has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $22.67.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

