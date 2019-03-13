Cairn Energy (CNE) Trading Down 9%

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE)’s share price traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 173.90 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 178.50 ($2.33). 2,836,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 1,590,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196.20 ($2.56).
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 238.78 ($3.12).
The firm has a market cap of $971.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
About Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)
Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
