Caci International Inc (CACI) Position Lowered by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,350 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.58% of Caci International worth $20,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caci International in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Caci International by 380.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in Caci International by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caci International by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caci International in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Caci International from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.08.

NYSE:CACI opened at $180.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Caci International Inc has a 1 year low of $138.39 and a 1 year high of $200.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.43. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caci International Inc will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Gilmore III sold 269 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $48,820.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,647.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 335 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $60,665.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,405.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 671 shares of company stock worth $121,497. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

